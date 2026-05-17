Vijay likely to meet PM, Sonia in maiden Delhi visit on May 22

Sources said meetings have been proposed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Union Ministers, constitutional authorities and top Opposition leaders during the visit.

Discussions with the Prime Minister and Union Ministers are likely to focus on issues concerning Tamil Nadu, including financial assistance from the Union Government, pending infrastructure projects, investment proposals and the administrative priorities of the new State government, sources said.

Appointments with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are also learnt to be in the final stages of finalisation, according to sources in Fort St. George.