Vijay leaves Neelankarai residence to meet anti-Parandur protestors

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay left his Neelankarai residence on Monday morning to meet with the Parandur protestors who have been agitating against the proposed Parandur greenfield airport, as reported by Thanthi TV.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at a wedding hall in Ekanapuram from 12 noon to 1 pm.

Speaking to Thanthi TV after meeting with Kancheepuram SP, N Anand, general secretary of the party, said, “Vijay said that the only objective is to meet the people there. Therefore, he decided to meet people at the place where the police gave permission.”

It may be noted that the party had initially planned to hold the meeting at the Ambedkar Thidal in Ekanapuram. However, the restrictions imposed by the Kancheepuram police and overnight rains reportedly forced the change of venue.

The proposed Parandur greenfield airport has been a contentious issue, with local residents and farmers expressing concerns over the potential environmental and social impacts of the project. The agitations against it crossed 900 days on January 10, and the villagers have vowed to continue it till the project is scrapped.