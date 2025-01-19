Vijay’s meeting with anti-Parandur protesters gets police nod, with riders

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram district police have granted conditional permission to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay to visit Ekanapuram village, the epicentre of the ongoing protests against the proposed Parandur greenfield airport, on January 20.

The police have given the party two options where the event could be held. Speaking to DT Next, TVK spokesperson Ramesh Srinivasan said that the venue would be finalised on Sunday, a day ahead of the event.

Sources said the police have imposed several stringent conditions on Vijay's visit, including the attendance and duration of the event where the TVK chief will interact with local residents who have been staging agitations against the proposed airport.

Explaining the curbs prescribed by the police, a top TVK functionary said the authorities have said Vijay can only meet the villagers at a place chosen by the police, apparently to ensure that the gathering remains peaceful and does not disrupt law and order situation in the area.

“Only a specified number of people will be allowed to attend the meeting, and they must arrive in authorised vehicles to prevent overcrowding. The meeting must conclude by a specified time, and attendees are not allowed to gather in large numbers to prevent any potential law and order situation. These are the main conditions stipulated by the police,” the party leader said.

However, spokesperson Ramesh Srinivasan said there was no complaint of the police exerting undue pressure. “The meeting will take place in a public space,” he added.

The proposed Parandur greenfield airport has been a contentious issue, with local residents and farmers expressing concerns over the potential environmental and social impacts of the project. The agitations against it crossed 900 days on January 10, and the villagers have vowed to continue it till the project is scrapped.