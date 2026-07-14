TVK is the real MLA thief; talks of DMK tie-up baseless, claims Edappadi

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday dismissed as baseless reports that the AIADMK and the DMK had explored the possibility of joining hands to form a government and reiterated that his party will decimate both the present and former ruling parties.
Speaking to reporters after a consultative meeting with party office-bearers in Salem, Palaniswami rejected accusations made by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who had recently described the AIADMK and the DMK as partners in theft during a public meeting in Karur.
"It is unbecoming of a Chief Minister to use such language. He should exercise restraint. In fact, it was Vijay who persuaded AIADMK legislators to resign and join his party. If anyone deserves that label of theft, it is Vijay," he said.
Questioning the performance of the TVK government during its first 60 days in office, the AIADMK leader said he was uncertain whether the government was functioning effectively. "Whether we are in power or in the opposition, the AIADMK will always be the first to raise its voice on issues affecting the people," he said.
Claiming that the TVK government survives only because of its alliance partners' support, Palaniswami pointed out that Vijay had campaigned against both Dravidian parties before the elections. “Now his government depended on the support of parties that had secured victory as part of a Dravidian alliance,” he said.
He also criticised the Chief Minister for appointing people associated with the film industry to government positions. Palaniswami also opposed the TVK government's resolution seeking the constitution of a new tribunal on the Mekedatu dam dispute, describing the move as unnecessary. Earlier in the day, former AIADMK minister RB Udhayakumar met Palaniswami at his residence in Salem to discuss matters.