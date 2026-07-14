TVK is the real MLA thief; talks of DMK tie-up baseless, claims Edappadi

Speaking to reporters after a consultative meeting with party office-bearers in Salem, Palaniswami rejected accusations made by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who had recently described the AIADMK and the DMK as partners in theft during a public meeting in Karur.

"It is unbecoming of a Chief Minister to use such language. He should exercise restraint. In fact, it was Vijay who persuaded AIADMK legislators to resign and join his party. If anyone deserves that label of theft, it is Vijay," he said.

Questioning the performance of the TVK government during its first 60 days in office, the AIADMK leader said he was uncertain whether the government was functioning effectively. "Whether we are in power or in the opposition, the AIADMK will always be the first to raise its voice on issues affecting the people," he said.