Vijay in learning curve, TN in limbo: EPS

Even as he assured the cadre that all necessary steps were being taken to help the party recover from the current crisis, the AIADMK chief alleged that the State is in a deep crisis due to failures in law and order, claiming that Vijay’s priorities are elsewhere. Palaniswami cited the recent murder of a 23-year-old man in Tondiarpet and asked whether questioning the sale of ganja in the State had become punishable by death.

He also took exception to the Chief Minister’s recent remarks in Tiruchy that officials had been appointed to address governance issues. Pointing out that the same bureaucracy serves under successive governments, Palaniswami said the problem lay not with officials but with the leadership. “The Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, is not ready to take responsibility for law and order,” he alleged.

EPS further criticised the reported postponement of the launch of the ‘Singappenn Force’, an initiative announced for women’s safety. He alleged that all arrangements for the launch had been completed last week, but the programme was cancelled at the last minute as the Chief Minister chose to attend a family function.

Stepping up his attack, Palaniswami described the dispensation as a “fake horse government” and alleged that the Chief Minister continued to function like a “reel hero” by delivering only punch dialogues instead of addressing pressing governance issues.

Urging the Chief Minister Vijay and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to come out of what he termed an “imaginary world”, the AIADMK leader said maintaining law and order was the primary responsibility of any government and demanded that the administration act decisively to restore public confidence.