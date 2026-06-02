EPS blames TVK government over law and order

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday criticised the TVK-led State government over alleged law and order failures, citing the recent murder of a 23-year-old man in Tondiarpet, Chennai.
Referring to reports that the youth was beaten to death after questioning the sale of ganja, Palaniswami asked whether murder had become the consequence of raising concerns about drug circulation in the State.
He also referred to Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's recent remarks in Tiruchy that officials had been appointed to address governance issues. Palaniswami said the same officials serve under successive governments and that change must come from the leadership.
"The chief minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, is not ready to take responsibility for law and order," Palaniswami alleged.
Claiming that the chief minister had indirectly admitted his inability to eliminate drugs, the AIADMK leader said the government had failed to curb narcotics circulation despite repeated concerns.
Palaniswami also criticised the reported postponement of the launch of the 'Singappenn Force', an initiative announced for women's safety. He alleged that all arrangements had been completed last week, but the launch was cancelled at the last minute as the chief minister attended a family function.
Questioning the government's functioning, Palaniswami asked whether the chief minister was undergoing a "six-month crash course" to run the administration and whether people should continue to suffer until then.
Referring to reports of the arrest of two TVK functionaries in connection with an alleged gang rape case near Thoothukudi, he asked how many ruling party office-bearers had been arrested in serious criminal cases during the past three weeks.
Accusing the chief minister of failing to control members of his own party, Palaniswami questioned how he could effectively oversee the police administration.
He further described the government as a "fake horse government" and alleged that the chief minister continued to behave like a "reel hero" by delivering only punch dialogues.
Palaniswami urged the chief minister to come out of what he described as an "imaginary world" and take responsibility for maintaining law and order, which he said was the government's primary duty.