Vijay govt to expand Thayumanavar scheme, bringing more beneficiaries under doorstep ration delivery

With the proposed expansion, the minimum age for eligibility among senior citizens will be reduced from 65 years to 60 years. Widows will also be brought under the scheme, substantially increasing its coverage across the State, officials in the Food and Civil Supplies Department said.

“The Chief Minister has instructed that the Thayumanavar Scheme should continue without disruption and be expanded at the earliest so that senior citizens above 60 years, differently-abled persons and widows can receive ration commodities at their doorsteps,” a senior Food Department official told DT Next.

Officials said modalities for implementing the expanded coverage are being worked out and detailed operational guidelines will be issued after the exercise is completed.

The Thayumanavar Scheme was launched by the previous DMK government under former Chief Minister M K Stalin to deliver essential commodities under the Public Distribution System to the homes of eligible beneficiaries. The present government has decided to retain the scheme and widen its coverage as part of its welfare and food security initiatives, sources said.