Vijay’s rise thrusts Perambur into limelight; to get sports hub, healthcare & housing push

The flagship project is a six-acre integrated sports complex coming up along Erukancheri High Road at Sharma Nagar in Vyasarpadi. The project marks a significant expansion of an earlier proposal for a three-acre mini indoor stadium conceived under the previous regime. A ‘bhoomi pooja’ had already been held for the smaller facility.

"After receiving several petitions from residents seeking better sports infrastructure and medical facilities, the GCC decided to upgrade the proposal. The earlier plan was for a mini indoor stadium on three acres. We have now expanded it into a six-acre integrated sports complex on land that was earlier used as a mechanical shed by the Water Resources Department," a senior GCC official told DT Next.