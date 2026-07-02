Vijay’s rise thrusts Perambur into limelight; to get sports hub, healthcare & housing push

CHENNAI: Perambur, that locality within the city but lies just outside the core areas, is finally in the limelight. The seat that came to the limelight almost overnight after TVK president C Joseph Vijay contested from there, won the election, and then became the Chief Minister is now realising the value of being what is termed a VIP constituency.
The Chief Minister himself being the MLA of the seat has prodded all government departments to shower attention on the neighbourhood, and are busy working on a major makeover. Sources told DT Next that the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is rolling out a slew of infrastructure projects led by a Rs 25 crore integrated sports complex, alongside upgraded healthcare facilities, housing for the urban poor, improved schools, and waterbody restoration works.
The flagship project is a six-acre integrated sports complex coming up along Erukancheri High Road at Sharma Nagar in Vyasarpadi. The project marks a significant expansion of an earlier proposal for a three-acre mini indoor stadium conceived under the previous regime. A ‘bhoomi pooja’ had already been held for the smaller facility.
"After receiving several petitions from residents seeking better sports infrastructure and medical facilities, the GCC decided to upgrade the proposal. The earlier plan was for a mini indoor stadium on three acres. We have now expanded it into a six-acre integrated sports complex on land that was earlier used as a mechanical shed by the Water Resources Department," a senior GCC official told DT Next.
The civic body obtained a no-objection certificate from the Water Resources Department before commencing preliminary works. The proposed complex will house facilities for swimming, athletics, football, badminton, boxing, table tennis, and other indoor and outdoor sports.
Officials said the detailed project report (DPR), originally prepared for the mini indoor stadium, will be revised to accommodate the larger facility.
Residents said the project could become a game changer for North Chennai's youth.
"This is the first integrated sports complex coming up in our constituency. Youngsters in North Chennai have immense sporting talent, and such infrastructure can create opportunities for children from underprivileged families. It will also help change the long-standing perception of Vyasarpadi and keep youngsters away from drug abuse," said RKSM Thambaya, a resident of Bakthavatsalam Colony.
During a visit to the site, we found earthmovers busy clearing overgrown vegetation and workers levelling the land. Workers said they had been instructed by officials to prepare the site for construction.
The sports complex is one among a number of projects and proposals that are in the works as part of the larger development plan for Perambur. According to officials, the city corporation is also creating encroachment-free footpaths, rejuvenating waterbodies, and improving civic infrastructure across the constituency.
"Some encroachments will have to be cleared to implement these projects. We are working with the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board to provide alternative housing for affected families," an official said.
Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran on Wednesday inspected the ongoing and proposed works in the constituency along with senior officials. The projects include a new community hall, additional classrooms for a corporation school, new housing tenements, a food complex, waterbody restoration works, a multi-speciality children's hospital, and a dedicated dialysis centre.