Vijay cannot replicate MGR’s success in politics, says Rajakannappan

CHENNAI: State Minister for Forests and Khadi RS Rajakannappan on Sunday criticised Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay, stating that political success required long association with established movements.

Speaking to reporters at Kolathur after providing Annadhanam, Rajakannappan said, “MGR was in the DMK for 30 years before coming out with on his own party , which is why he succeeded. Vijay, who suddenly enters politics and speaks about Periyar, cannot achieve the same.”

He said the DMK was founded by leaders including CN Annadurai, and emerged by M Karunanidhi, while Vijay stood without a collective base. Drawing a comparison with the DMDK’s 2005 Madurai conference, he remarked, “Vijayakanth gathered 15 to 25 lakh people. A conference by itself is not significant. Even children come to watch their favourite stars. Such crowds do not necessarily translate into votes.”

On the AIADMK’s current situation, the minister said, “AIADMK is no longer a functioning party. Most of its workers have already joined the DMK.” He expressed confidence that the DMK would secure more than 200 Assembly seats in the coming election. “In the South, AIADMK currently holds 27 seats. Next time, it will not cross seven. DMK will sweep all 33 seats in the region,” he asserted.

Highlighting development in Chennai, Rajakannappan noted that the city’s population had grown from 44 lakh during his student days to 1.3 crore now, and said infrastructure was being expanded to meet the needs of the people.

On environmental issues, the forest minister said Tamil Nadu currently has 26 per cent forest cover and efforts were underway to increase it to the national benchmark of 33 per cent. He added that measures were being taken to protect wildlife and ensure public safety.

Ministers P K Sekarbabu, MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy and senior DMK functionaries attended the event.