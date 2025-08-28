Vijay calling CM Stalin 'uncle' not wrong: KS Ravikumar

CHENNAI: Director KS Ravikumar has clarified that there is nothing wrong with actor Vijay referring to the Chief Minister as “Uncle”.

Speaking on the matter, Ravikumar said that the term “Uncle” is not inappropriate. He said if Vijay met CM MK Stalin in person, he would greet him warmly with a “Good morning, Uncle” or a “How are you?”

According to Thanthi TV, Ravikumar noted that Vijay’s public use of the term “Uncle” reflects the same respectful and familiar tone he uses during face-to-face meetings.

He expressed concern that some groups are misinterpreting Vijay’s reference and attaching unintended meanings to it.

The director urged everyone to move past this issue and focus on actions that benefit the country.