Vijay bashes DMK, dashes AIADMK’s alliance hopes

CHENNAI: Delivering his first in-person speech after the Karur stampede, TVK founder actor Vijay on Wednesday accused the ruling DMK and its leader, Chief Minister MK Stalin, of levelling baseless accusations and remaining arrogant, and warned that the people, who were witnessing the happenings, would help the nascent party rewrite Tamil Nadu’s political history.

Addressing supporters in Mahabalipuram, he added that the 2026 Assembly poll was a direct fight between the TVK and the DMK, while a resolution adopted at the special general council meeting earlier reiterated that Vijay would be its CM candidate – indications that made it clear that it was disinclined to repeated overtures by the second-rung leaders of the AIADMK urging Vijay to join its alliance.

Vijay described the Karur stampede as a “temporary hurdle” deliberately engineered by the “ruling DMK ecosystem”. Reading out from the Supreme Court’s verdict on the case, he accused the government of suppressing the truth.

“For months, we have endured unbearable pain but remained silent out of respect for people’s emotions. However, lies and malicious propaganda woven around us by the ruling ecosystem must be torn apart through truth and justice.”

Targeting Stalin personally, he said the Chief Minister, who often claims to be above politics, has been spreading “baseless accusations” in the Assembly. “How can a leader who speaks of magnanimity spew such venom? The people of Tamil Nadu are watching,” he said.

Vijay accused the DMK of operating under “the arrogance of absolute power” and said the Supreme Court had “severely reprimanded” the State for undermining fair investigation and public trust.

“In 2026, there will be only two contenders, TVK and DMK. This contest will be fierce. Victory is ours, we will triumph, script history, and restore people’s faith,” he declared.

Earlier, among the 12 resolutions adopted at the meeting was one that stressed that TVK would lead a separate front in the 2026 Assembly elections, and declared Vijay as the party’s chief ministerial candidate.

Another criticised the rise in sexual assault cases across the State, particularly citing the Coimbatore college student case, and accused the ruling DMK of failing to ensure women’s safety. “Where is law and order in Tamil Nadu? Where is the safety for women and children? When will the Chief Minister wake up from his slumber,” the resolution questioned.

