Vijay announces TVK's first state conference to be held on 27.10.2024

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Vijay on Friday announced that his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's first-ever state conference will be held on October 27 in V Salai village, near Vikravandi in Villupuram district.

In a statement, TVK president Vijay said, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's first-ever state conference, which will announce the party's ideological leaders, ideological moorings and policy-based action plans, will be held on October 27, at 4 pm in V Salai village, near Vikravandi in Villupuram district.

"Our first-ever state conference will be celebrated as a political festival and celebration of the ideologies that will guide us and the goals that we will achieve. The conference would spell out the ideology based on which the party would function," Vijay said.

While the preparatory work for the conference is already on the cards, the field work for the same would begin soon, he informed.

Subsequently, the TVK functionaries-led by party general secretary N Anand would approach the Villupuram district police again with fresh letter for a permission and protection for the conference.

It may be noted that the conference was earlier scheduled for September 23 and due to various reasons including the delayed permission, it has been postponed to October 27.