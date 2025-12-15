Vijay alone to declare names for polls: Anand

CHENNAI: Putting an end to the speculation that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is set to announce its list of candidates for the 2026 Assembly elections, the party, on Sunday, clarified that only the party president Vijay will unveil the candidate list at the appropriate time.

Responding to media reports suggesting that the party's propaganda general secretary, KG Arunraj, has been finalised as the candidate for the Tiruchengode Assembly constituency, TVK general secretary N Anand termed the claims baseless and misleading.

In a statement, Anand said that the party is currently focused only on organisational preparedness. "Reports circulating about candidate announcements are untrue. At present, only constituency-level and booth-level consultative meetings to strengthen the party's grassroots structure are under way," he said.

Reiterating that candidate selection would follow a structured and transparent process, Anand underlined that nominations would be finalised only after personal interviews conducted by the party president. "The leader will field the right candidates at the right time. Until then, our responsibility is to prepare the ground and remain focused on public service," he added.

The TVK leader further stressed that only Vijay, whom he described as the 'Vettri Thalaivar', would announce the list of candidates who would eventually take the party into the electoral fray.

Party sources said the leadership remains keen to avoid premature announcements and speculative narratives, insisting that all key decisions would be taken strictly in line with the party's internal processes and timelines.