Video of foreigner's stunt on Yercaud Ghat Road goes viral

COIMBATORE: A video showing a foreign national performing high-speed skateboarding stunts on the Yercaud Ghat Road has gone viral on social media, raising concerns about road safety.

In the video, the foreign national, whose identity is not known, is seen skating downhill at a dangerously high speed. He was spotted manoeuvring dangerously close to moving vehicles, posing a threat not only to himself but also to other motorists using the road.

Although no official complaint has been lodged, the Yercaud police are investigating to trace the identity of the person.

Performing such stunts, especially on steep, busy ghat sections, can endanger lives and is an offence, said police.