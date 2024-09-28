Did ATM robbers plan the heist in Chennai? Tamil Nadu police probe

CHENNAI: Did the gang that executed the daring robbery of ATMs in Kerala, which triggered a hot pursuit and ended in a dramatic climax in gunfight and death of a suspect, chart the whole plan in Chennai?

Initial investigation and interrogations with the suspects who are in custody, police said they have confessed that the plan to rob the ATMs were made when they were in Chennai, said a Thanthi TV report.

According to the report, the seven-member gang from Haryana involved in the serial ATM heist in Kerala already has similar cases in Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, Kadapa in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and in Maharashtra in 2002.

It ended on September 27 when a team from Namakkal police chased them for 12 km before nabbing them at gunpoint. One of the robbers was shot dead.

On Saturday, the Tamil Nadu police booked the five robbers under four more cases, including for robbery, attacking police personnel and causing accidents.

Three jurisdictional police stations in Kerala have booked them for ATM heists. The Kerala police have reportedly planned to take the robbers in their custody after two weeks, added the report.

Meanwhile, the family members of the man killed in the police encounter have come from Haryana to collect his body after the legal procedures are completed.