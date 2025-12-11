VHP urges Speaker to reject motion to unseat Justice Swaminathan, calls move ‘threat to judiciary’

CHENNAI: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to dismiss the motion filed by MPs from the Congress-led INDIA bloc seeking the impeachment of Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Judge G R Swaminathan for his judgement in the Thirupparankundram Deepam case.

In the letter, Tamil Nadu VHP joint general secretary and advocate Chandrasekaran said there was absolutely no flaw in Justice Swaminathan’s order permitting the traditional Karthigai Deepam to be lit atop the sacred lamp post on the Tirupparankundram hill.

He alleged that MPs belonging to the DMK–Congress alliance had submitted the impeachment motion purely for minority vote-bank politics, and described the move as a serious threat to the independence of the judiciary. If such a motion were to be admitted, he cautioned, it would create a precedent that prevents judges from issuing lawful orders in sensitive cases without political pressure.

The VHP urged the Speaker to reject the motion and to uphold the rule of law in Tamil Nadu. The letter further requested that, in line with Justice Swaminathan’s ruling, the Union government direct the Tamil Nadu administration to allow the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Tirupparankundram hilltop lamp post.

The VHP said decisive intervention by the Speaker was essential to safeguard judicial autonomy and ensure the implementation of legally valid orders.