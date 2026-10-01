TN's Vetri Payanam scheme: How far can women travel for free on express, LSS and deluxe buses?

CHENNAI: Women in Tamil Nadu will be able to travel free of cost on government express, Limited Stop Service (LSS) and Deluxe buses under the newly introduced ‘Vetri Payanam’ scheme, which is set to be launched by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.
The scheme, which was earlier implemented as ‘Magalir Vidiyal Payanam’ under the previous DMK government, has now been renamed and expanded to cover additional categories of government buses, extending the benefit beyond ordinary town buses.
Vijay is scheduled to inaugurate the scheme at the Koyambedu bus terminus in Chennai.
Vetri Payanam free bus travel scheme: How far can women travel for free?
Under the expanded scheme, women can travel free of cost on government express buses covering distances of around 30 to 100 km, while LSS services generally operate over 30 to 40 km and Deluxe buses cover approximately 30 to 50 km.
Although there is no specified overall distance limit, women can undertake longer journeys by changing buses at designated stops and continuing their travel on eligible services.
For instance, women can travel from Chennai to Nagercoil by changing buses along the route through Chengalpattu, Tindivanam, Villupuram, Virudhachalam, Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Kovilpatti and Tirunelveli. The journey can be extended to Kanniyakumari as well, subject to the availability of eligible services.
Similarly, women can travel between Coimbatore and other districts by using successive express bus services, with the number of transfers depending on the route and bus availability.
Vetri Payanam free bus travel scheme: Key routes covered
The expanded scheme will benefit women travelling on several inter-district routes, including Tiruchirappalli–Dindigul, Thanjavur–Nagapattinam, Thanjavur–Velankanni, Tindivanam–Villupuram, Virudhachalam–Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore–Palani, Palani–Dindigul, Coimbatore–Erode, Erode–Salem, Madurai–Virudhunagar, Virudhunagar–Kovilpatti and Tirunelveli–Nagercoil.
Transgender persons will also be eligible for free travel under the scheme.
Vetri Payanam free bus travel scheme: 84 lakh women to benefit daily
As part of the initiative, free travel will be provided on 12,692 government buses operating across Tamil Nadu, covering Express, LSS and Deluxe services.
The scheme is expected to benefit around 84 lakh women every day and facilitate more than 16 lakh one-way journeys daily, providing greater access to affordable public transport across the State.