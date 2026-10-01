TN's Vetri Payanam scheme: How far can women travel for free on express, LSS and deluxe buses?

Vetri Payanam free bus travel scheme: How far can women travel for free?

Under the expanded scheme, women can travel free of cost on government express buses covering distances of around 30 to 100 km, while LSS services generally operate over 30 to 40 km and Deluxe buses cover approximately 30 to 50 km.

Although there is no specified overall distance limit, women can undertake longer journeys by changing buses at designated stops and continuing their travel on eligible services.

For instance, women can travel from Chennai to Nagercoil by changing buses along the route through Chengalpattu, Tindivanam, Villupuram, Virudhachalam, Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Kovilpatti and Tirunelveli. The journey can be extended to Kanniyakumari as well, subject to the availability of eligible services.

Similarly, women can travel between Coimbatore and other districts by using successive express bus services, with the number of transfers depending on the route and bus availability.