Vested interests meddling with FCRA panel: DMK MP Wilson

With the Joint Committee on the FCRA Bill, 2026, scheduled to sit on October 12 and 13, Wilson reaffirmed the DMK's steadfast opposition to the controversial legislation.

He said committee members had initially sought to visit the Supreme Court to meet the Chief Justice of India and key judges about the bill, but faced pushback from vested interests. "There was some resistance from vested interests, and I clearly wrote a letter to the Committee, which was duly recorded," Wilson said.