Vested interests meddling with FCRA panel: DMK MP Wilson

CHENNAI: DMK MP P Wilson on Thursday lashed out at the BJP-led Union government over the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, reiterating his party's long-standing position.
With the Joint Committee on the FCRA Bill, 2026, scheduled to sit on October 12 and 13, Wilson reaffirmed the DMK's steadfast opposition to the controversial legislation.
He said committee members had initially sought to visit the Supreme Court to meet the Chief Justice of India and key judges about the bill, but faced pushback from vested interests. "There was some resistance from vested interests, and I clearly wrote a letter to the Committee, which was duly recorded," Wilson said.
"There is nothing unusual about such a visit, which is completely constitutional. However, the Committee eventually decided to call off the meeting," the former additional solicitor general of India said, emphasising his party's long-standing position since it first raised its voice against the FCRA amendments on April 3, 2006.
"Our leader was the first person to voice against this bill, and our position has remained consistent. This amendment must go," Wilson said, highlighting his own role as Chairman of the Joint Action Forum on Minorities - an umbrella platform representing Christian organisations nationwide - in leading delegations and raising objections with the Union Home Minister before the bill was referred to the JPC.
The MP slammed the ruling TVK for cancelling the Parandur greenfield airport expansion project for Chennai and proposing a Secretariat-Assembly complex on the shores of Pattinapakkam in Chennai, alleging that such decisions were "reckless and detrimental" to the public.
He singled out the State government's recent moves, saying "every policy decision taken by this government is completely flawed. The Secretariat-Assembly project on the beach will severely impact local communities and their traditional livelihoods. "
"It is high time the people start thinking," Wilson urged and added, "this is not a government that brought change; it is bringing a lot of strain and hardships to the common man. "