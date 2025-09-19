Velu Nachiyar’s soil won’t yield to oppression, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday hailed the contributions of Velu Nachiyar and those who stood by her, including the Marudhu brothers, saying that their valour will guide Tamil Nadu, which would never bow down to anyone, in a veiled dig at the BJP ruling the Centre.

CM Stalin also announced that the Police Training Academy in Vellore will be named after freedom fighter Velu Nachiyar.

In a social media post, Stalin said that the Dravida Model government has been spreading the memories of Velu Nachiyar by conducting dance drama and placing her statue on the tableau that marched in Delhi on the Republic Day in 2023.

"In continuation, Velu Nachiyar's statue, who secured victory against the British, has been unveiled in Gandhi Mandapam in Guindy. Moreover, the Police Training Academy in Vellore will be named after her,” he said.

The statue in Guindy has been erected at a cost of Rs 50 lakh based on an announcement made in the Assembly.

Terming the queen as the first woman freedom fighter in India, a government release added that the statue has been erected so that future generations will know about the bravery of the queen who recaptured Sivaganga from the British and ruled the region for 16 years.

CM inspects Ungaludan Stalin camp in T Nagar

Meanwhile, CM Stalin inspected the 'Ungaludan Stalin' camp in T Nagar and interacted with the public.

A government release said that the Chief Minister visited the office of T Nagar MLA in division 133, where the camp was held. "He enquired of the public whether the arrangements were made properly. He also instructed the officials to accept the petitions from the public who are visiting the camps after work hours," the release said.

During the inspection, Stalin also directed the officials at the camp to give high priority to the petitions of persons with disabilities and take immediate measures. Also, he directed to give priority to the petitions relating to Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, patta changes, property tax issues and others.

"During the first camp held in division 133, as many as 852 petitions were received, and the second camp was held on Friday. The Chief Minister directed the officials to create awareness on the camps so that more petitions are received," the release said.