Velammal Nexus gifts a car each to Asian Games medallist Vithya Ramraj, coach

CHENNAI: Velammal Nexus felicitated Asian Games medallist Vithya Ramraj and her coach Nehpal Singh at Velammal Vidyalaya, Avadi, on Wednesday, recognising their contribution to Indian athletics.
Ramraj, who has won three medals at the Asian Games, and Singh were given a traditional welcome by students at the Avadi campus. The reception included a chariot procession, flower garlands and ceremonial honours.
As a mark of appreciation, Velammal Nexus presented a car each to Ramraj and Singh. The institution said the gesture was in recognition of their hard work, commitment and sacrifices behind their success on the international stage.
The felicitation was conducted by MVM Velmohan, correspondent, Velammal Nexus. He honoured Ramraj and Singh on behalf of the institution, and highlighted Singh’s role in guiding Ramraj’s sporting career and said that her achievements could inspire students to pursue excellence in athletics.
A large number of students attended the event and celebrated the athlete’s achievements. Velammal Nexus said it has continued to encourage sporting talent by providing students with opportunities and facilities to pursue interests beyond academics. The institution said the felicitation was aimed at recognising sporting achievements and motivating students to take up sports.