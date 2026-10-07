After breaking PT Usha’s record, Vithya Ramraj sets sight on ‘Mission Sub-54’

Coach reveals sub 54 plans for 2026

Her coach also revealed that they had planned for a ‘sub-54’ in 2026 but her progression had been disrupted when Vithya got injured during the Indian Grand Prix final in Delhi, back in September.

“For any athlete, structured progression is key. We aimed for sub-54 this year, but her progression was disrupted. In Delhi, she fell during the Indian Grand Prix final series, which interrupted her training momentum again. At the Asian Games we got the result, but not the full progression she is capable of.”

Preparations for the 2026 season began all the way back in November, 2025 when the Coimbatore-born started training with her coach in Salem, practising on the circuits. Immediately after that, the Athletics Federation of India arranged a three-month training camp in Europe, at the Spala Olympic Training Centre in Poland.

“We spent nearly three months in Poland. The food was remarkably healthy—no heavy spices, just clean, boiled nutrition. I slept 10 hours a day for three months straight in Poland. That sleep alone elevated my performance,” she says with a smile on her face.

“Sleep is an athlete’s primary weapon. If your sleep cycle is locked in for a month, your body and brain function at their peak. Many Indian athletes overlook this, but sleep accounts for 90% of recovery. Ice baths, swimming, and mental recreation make up the remaining 10%,” her coach added.

Leading up to the Asian Games, the conditions in Japan were far away from being the best for athletes, with question marks over the arrangements, with the organisers abandoning traditional athletes’ village to cut costs, and instead housed the athletes on the Italian cruise ship Costa Serene, docked at Kinjo Pier. There were even complaints over the food but for Vithya, none of that apart from the gold medal mattered.