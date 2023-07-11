Vegetable prices continues to soar due to shortage in supply

CHENNAI: Vegetable supply has again been disrupted in the city and resulted in a spike in the prices of tomatoes, ginger, shallots, garlic, and green chilies. Traders stated that the ginger has crossed Rs 200 per kg for the first time.

Three days ago, the prices of vegetables witnessed a slight reduction following an increase in the supply from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The traders hoped that from this weekend the rates would decrease further. However, as the demand for tomatoes, ginger, green chilies, and garlic surged in the country the supply has been affected in the city on Tuesday.

“The production of perishable commodities would be based on the weather condition that prevailed two months ago.

Though only 50 percent of crops were harvested after the vegetables especially after price of tomatoes hit the rock bottom last month in Tamil Nadu, and other states, the extreme heat and intense spells damaged the crops. When there is a shortage in supply from AP and Karnataka, the products would be supplied from Maharashtra and Ranchi, where now the production and supply are not regular ,” stated P Sukumaran, secretary of Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants Association.

The Koyambedu wholesale market received 500 vehicle trucks of vegetables in March, due to a sudden change in weather conditions the yielding was affected and the supply was reduced to 450 vehicles in May. Now, only 400 vehicles of vegetables arrived at the market. At present, tomatoes sold for Rs 100 to Rs 110 per kg, ginger Rs 200 to Rs 280 per kg, small onions Rs 80 to 90 per kg, garlic Rs 120 to Rs 200 per kg, and green chilies Rs 80 to Rs 100 per kg.

“Since there is heavy rain witnessed in northern parts of the country we fear that the vegetable produced in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Jharkhand will be supplied to the severe flood affected places. It would result in a further spike in the rates in Tamil Nadu,” said R Thyagarajan, another wholesale trader.

The retailers purchase only 28 kilograms of tomatoes against their usual quantity of 140 kg per day. Also, several shops have stopped buying shallots due to an abnormal surge in the rates as there is no demand.

T Nagarajan, a retail vendor at Korukkupet said, “We are unable to afford to purchase Rs 280 per kg of ginger from the wholesale market, and customers don’t buy spending a huge amount. Usually, people buy 1 kg of tomatoes, but in last couple of weeks people are buying less than half kg."

At retail shops in the city, tomatoes are sold for Rs 120 to Rs 130 per kg, ginger Rs 340 per kg, shallots Rs 150 per kg, garlic Rs 250 per kg, and green chilies Rs 120 per kg.