Now small onions too burn hole in pockets; sold at Rs 230 per kg in Chennai

CHENNAI: With the tomato price showing no signs of plateauing or reducing, small onion joins the list of dearly essential veggies truncating dish choices in Chennai households.



Small onions are being sold at Rs 230 per kilograms in Chennai. The load of small onion to Chennai has reduced from 50-60 tonnes per day to a meagre 20 tonnes a day, causing the spike in prices.

People are finding it hard in their kitchens as prices of essential vegetables such as ginger, green chillies, small onions and tomatoes have hit the roof and the trend is continuing for several days now. Ginger is being sold for Rs 300 per kilo, green chillies are being sold at Rs 200 per kilo.

Tomato price is witnessing a steady rise, as the veggie is being sold at Rs 100 per kilo in the Koyambedu market and its retail prices have gone as high as Rs 150 in Chennai. Beans too has become pricey as it is being sold at Rs 90 per kilo in Koyambedu with its retail price is being gauged at Rs 120 per kilo.

With select PDS shops in Chennai selling tomatoes at a reasonable price, the government has announced that 300 more PDS shops will sell the vegetable across TN for the benefit of people and to ensure the intervention keeps the price under control.