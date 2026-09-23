Veeramani case under CM Vijay’s direct supervision, says Minister Rajmohan

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Rajmohan on Wednesday said the Veeramani case was under the direct supervision of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and asserted that no one involved would be allowed to escape.
Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a renovated pond at the Government Museum campus in Egmore, Rajmohan said the TVK government had taken up the case within months of assuming office and was conducting a comprehensive investigation.
“Who kept this case under wraps for a year? Whom are DMK functionaries still trying to protect in this case? Despite so much evidence, why was no action taken by the previous government?” he asked.
The minister also questioned who had ordered that the Veeramani case be closed and criticised former minister S Regupathy over his remarks on the issue.
“The Veeramani case is under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister. No one can escape. Wherever cases have been kept under wraps, we will bring them to light,” Rajmohan said, adding that other cases allegedly suppressed in the past would also be brought to light.
On the proposed new Secretariat-cum-Assembly complex, Rajmohan said Pattinapakkam was not the finalised location and that Vijay would take the final decision. “Pattinapakkam is not the final decision. The Chief Minister will announce a good decision soon,” he said.
On Keezhadi, the Archaeology minister said the site was not merely a symbol of Tamil civilisation but an identity of civilisation as a whole. He urged the Centre to release the findings of studies relating to Keezhadi at the earliest.
Asked about the Dharapuram and Madurantakam Assembly by-elections, Rajmohan said the TVK’s chances of victory in both constituencies were favourable.