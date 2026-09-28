Veeramani case: Chennai woman says teen daughter killed herself 10 years ago due to sexual abuse

CHENNAI: A woman has approached the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) alleging that her teenage daughter died by suicide over a decade ago after being distressed over sexual abuse by granite baron R Veeramani.
The woman alleged that she met the granite businessman to seek financial help for her daughter's education and the businessman helped the girl enrol in a school. According to the woman's complaint, the businessman sexually abused the girl when she was in class 12.
Distressed over the incident, the girl took her life after which the mother filed a complaint at Ice House police station over a decade ago. However, the documents related to the complaint were allegedly damaged in the attack on Ice House police station during the Jallikattu protests in 2017.
The police said they were probing the veracity of the allegations by the woman.
Tamil Nadu police chief Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal DGP has already constituted a four-member special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the Pocso Act case against Veeramani.
The team is headed by PC Thenmozhi, Additional Commissioner, Central Crime Branch, Greater Chennai Police. The other members are Disha Mittal, Joint Commissioner (Law and Order), West, GCP; J Mutharasi, SP/Media Relations Officer in the DGP's office; and V V Geethanjali, Deputy Commissioner, Crime Against Women and Children, GCP.
Apart from Veeramani, three other persons - Mahandra Simhan, his wife Shanti, and Ganesan, a former employee of Veeramani’s Gem group - were arrested by the police. MP Ranjan Kumar, Tamil Nadu Congress functionary who claimed that he approached the city police with a complaint in 2024 itself, was questioned by the SIT recently.