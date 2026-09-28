Veeramani case: Chennai woman says teen daughter killed herself 10 years ago due to sexual abuse

The woman alleged that she met the granite businessman to seek financial help for her daughter's education and the businessman helped the girl enrol in a school. According to the woman's complaint, the businessman sexually abused the girl when she was in class 12.

Distressed over the incident, the girl took her life after which the mother filed a complaint at Ice House police station over a decade ago. However, the documents related to the complaint were allegedly damaged in the attack on Ice House police station during the Jallikattu protests in 2017.

The police said they were probing the veracity of the allegations by the woman.