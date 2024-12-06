Ambedkar book launch event: Vijay slams Centre, TN govts over Manipur crisis, Vengaivayal case

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay on Friday criticised the state government for alleged inaction in the case related to the 2022 Vengaivayal caste discrimination incident. He also slammed the Central government over the ongoing strife in the state of Manipur.

He was speaking at the launch of the book ‘Ambedkar: The Leader for All’ by the VCK on Friday, marking the death anniversary of the chief architect of the Constitution.

Vijay also called for Ambedkar's birth anniversary, April 14, to be celebrated as Democracy Rights Day, to honour his contributions to social justice and equality. The actor-politician also stressed on the need for free and fair elections in India.

Meanwhile, remarking on the upcoming 2026 state assembly elections, Vijay cautioned those relying solely on coalition calculations, claiming that the people would ‘subtract’ those coalition numbers in the polls. He added that relying on alliances alone would not guarantee victory.

The TVK president concluded his speech by referring to the fact that Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan did not attend the book launch event, as previously scheduled, and quipped, “Wherever he is, his heart is here with us.”

The launch of the ‘Ambedkar: Leader for All’ (‘Anaivarukkumana Thalaivar Ambedkar’) book was a matter of much speculation among political circles in Tamil Nadu as the book was originally planned to be released by VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, who later decided not to attend the event. The book is written by VCK leader Aadhav Arjuna and published by a Tamil media house.

Thirumavalavan's withdrawal from the event was likely due to concerns that Vijay might use the platform to criticise the DMK, which could put VCK, one of the allies of DMK-led INDIA bloc in an awkward position. Vijay had earlier declared the ruling DMK as his party TVK's ‘political enemy’ at his party’s Vikravandi conference on October 27.