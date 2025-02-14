VCK MP Ravikumar flags delay in filing child labour cases

CHENNAI: VCK general secretary and MP D Ravikumar on Thursday appealed to the State government and Labour Department to take corrective measures to address the inordinate delay in filing cases related to child labour in the state.

He referred to data provided by the Union Government, which revealed that a total of 175 complaints related to child labour were registered in 2022 in the state. However, only 29 cases were officially recorded during the period, indicating poor registration of cases.

In response to the questions raised by Ravikumar in Parliament, Union Minister of Labour Shoba Karandlaje outlined the measures taken by the Centre to eradicate child labour and provided details of child labour cases filed in the country between 2018-2019 and 2022-2023.

Tamil Nadu ranks second in rescuing child labourers, after West Bengal, which rescued 3,270 children. A total of 2,628 children were rescued in Tamil Nadu in 2022.

However, Ravikumar raised concerns over the number of cases filed.

“Though 175 complaints were registered on the Platform for Effective Enforcement for No Child Labour (PENCIL) in 2022-23, the actual number of cases filed was alarmingly low, with only 29 cases recorded during the period,” said the MP, citing the minister’s reply.

He pointed out the discrepancies in the filing of cases and called for the immediate intervention of the State Labour Department to address the flaws in the system.

"These delays in registering child labour cases highlight serious gaps in the system, and urgent corrective actions are needed from the state government," Ravikumar said in his petition.