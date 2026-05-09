BREAKING | VCK and IUML back TVK's bid to form govt, Vijay-led party's tally at 120 now

TVK MLA-elect Aadhav Arjuna, former VCK deputy general secretary, confirmed the development by showing reporters the letter of support a little after 4 pm, the time the VCK leadership had earlier indicated it would announce its decision.

Shortly after the VCK, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), led by K M Kader Mohideen, extended unconditional support to the TVK for government formation, with TVK leaders K A Sengottaiyan and K G Arunraj receiving the support letter from the IUML chief. On Saturday evening, the IUML had backed DMK president MK Stalin’s stand that the Governor should invite the single largest party to form the government, a remark initially seen as indirect support for the TVK before the party went on to clarify it remained with the DMK-led SPA.

With the support of the VCK and IUML, the TVK-led combine has now crossed the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly. The tally includes TVK’s 107 MLAs-elect (minus Vijay’s second seat), Congress’s 5, CPI’s 2, CPM’s 2, VCK’s 2 and IUML’s support, taking the alliance strength to 120. With Vijay expected to resign one of the two seats he won, the effective strength of the Assembly would come down to 233, bringing the halfway mark to 117.

Celebrations erupted outside party offices soon after the announcement, with cadres raising slogans of “CM Vijay” and “TVK, TVK”.