VCK draws red line on PMK's Cabinet entry

The twin statements underline the VCK’s insistence on maintaining its political identity and opposing caste-based and communal politics, even as questions emerge over the composition of the TVK-led alliance and the factors behind its recent electoral victories.

Addressing a party conference in Tindivanam, Vanni Arasu said the VCK would walk out of the alliance if either the PMK or the BJP became a partner. He maintained that ministerial positions were not important to him and that his allegiance to the VCK and Thirumavalavan took precedence over his post.

Responding to questions about the possibility of the PMK joining the alliance, Vanni Arasu said he had been answering similar queries for the past 10 years. He reiterated that the VCK had no intention of sharing power with either the PMK or the BJP.