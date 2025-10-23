VCK demands Z+ security for Thirumavalavan

TIRUCHY: VCK cadre staged a protest here on Thursday, demanding the arrest of the advocate who hurled footwear at the Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, and demanding Z-plus security for the party president, Thol Thirumavalavan, citing the alleged attack near the Madras High Court.

Protesters urged the State government to accord Z-plus security to Thirumavalavan, citing security threats against the VCK president. They also demanded the arrest of the advocate Rajesh Kishore, who threw footwear at the CJI BR Gavai. They urged the Union government to initiate action against the advocate for attacking the CJI.

They raised slogans in support of their demands. They said their protests would continue until advocate Rajesh Kishore was arrested and their demand for security for the VCK chief was granted.