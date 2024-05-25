Various schemes show Tamil Nadu’s commitment to help girl children

CHENNAI: The DMK government on Friday highlighted various welfare measures in the Social Welfare Department, including allocation of Rs 430 crore for children who lost their parents during COVID-19 pandemic, besides Rs 23.42 crore provision to maintain them.

A detailed official release here said that the state government has also provided Rs 219 crore for the protection of female children and in addition, Rs 67 crore has been spent to establish working women hostels across the state.

Detailing the welfare measures, the release pointed out that the state has provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of 382 children, who lost their parents due to coronavirus.

In addition, as many as 13,682 children, who have lost either their mother or father due to coronavirus were provided Rs 3 lakh each at a cost of Rs 410.46 crore.

Highlighting on the free bus travel scheme, it said that the state government has spent Rs 6,661.47 crore and due to this scheme, the women, differently abled persons and trans persons could save Rs 1,000 per month from the scheme. “Other states, including Telangana are planning to implement this scheme,” it claimed.

Projecting other projects in the Social Welfare Department, the release highlighted that the morning breakfast scheme was successfully implemented in 30,992 schools where 18.50 lakh students have benefited as the government has spent Rs 404.41 crore on this purpose.

Stating that senior citizen policy was also introduced in 2023, he said apart from this, the pension scheme for trans persons over 40 years was also increased from Rs 1,000 per month to Rs 1,500 per month benefitting as many as 1,482.