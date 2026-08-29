Vanniyar quota war divides Dravidian majors

During Zero Hour, DMK member MRK Panneerselvam said Shanmugam's statement was incorrect and asserted that no DMK member had filed a case against the 10.5% reservation. Shanmugam rejected the argument, saying he had sufficient evidence to substantiate his statement.

Clarifying the DMK's stand, party whip EV Velu said the party had never opposed the 10.5% reservation for Vanniyars and continued to support it.

Shanmugam then said that when the Congress-led UPA government undertook the Census enumeration along with a caste census, the then state government had raised concerns over the format and the manner of caste enumeration.

DMK members opposed his statement.