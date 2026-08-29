Vanniyar quota war divides Dravidian majors

CHENNAI: In a break from the Dravidian arch-rivals' bonhomie in the Assembly, fighting in unison on various issues of late, the DMK and AIADMK members locked horns over the Vanniyar sub-quota issue, with the DMK hitting back at former Minister CVe Shanmugam's allegations that Arivalayam blocked the move.
During Zero Hour, DMK member MRK Panneerselvam said Shanmugam's statement was incorrect and asserted that no DMK member had filed a case against the 10.5% reservation. Shanmugam rejected the argument, saying he had sufficient evidence to substantiate his statement.
Clarifying the DMK's stand, party whip EV Velu said the party had never opposed the 10.5% reservation for Vanniyars and continued to support it.
Shanmugam then said that when the Congress-led UPA government undertook the Census enumeration along with a caste census, the then state government had raised concerns over the format and the manner of caste enumeration.
DMK members opposed his statement.
Explaining the circumstances in which the AIADMK-led government announced the 10.5% reservation, AIADMK floor leader Edappadi K Palaniswami said the quota was provided following agitations by Vanniyar associations.
Palaniswami alleged that the subsequent DMK-led government had failed to submit the necessary documents before the court during the case and criticised the previous government.
Speaker JCD Prabhakar intervened after the exchange and brought the issue to an end, allowing the House to move on to the next subject.