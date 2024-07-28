Vande Bharat special service between Ernakulam and Bengaluru Cantonment via Salem to begin from July 31; check details here

CHENNAI: The Vande Bharat special train service between Ernakulam and Bengaluru via Salem is set to run from July 31 to manage passenger load and enhance travel convenience, according to a press release issued by the Salem Railway Divisional Office.

The Ernakulam-Bengaluru Cantonment Vande Bharat Special Train (Train No. 06001) will run from July 31 to August 25, departing from Ernakulam Railway Station at 12:50 PM on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. It will stop at Thrissur, Palakkad, Pothanur, and Tiruppur before arriving in Salem at 6:33 PM. The train will then depart from Salem at 6:35 PM and reach Bengaluru Cantonment at 10:00 PM.

On the return route, the Bengaluru Cantonment-Ernakulam Vande Bharat Special Train (Train No. 06002) will operate from August 1 to August 26. It will leave Bengaluru Cantonment at 5:30 AM on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays, arriving in Salem at 8:58 AM. The train will depart from Salem at 9:00 AM and reach Ernakulam Railway Station at 2:20 PM.