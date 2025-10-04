Vande Bharat Express will stop at Kovilpatti, says Railway Board

MADURAI: The Railway Board has informed MLA and former minister Kadambur Raju that steps are being taken to provide a halt for the Vande Bharat train at Kovilpatti.

On August 11, Raju met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi. He submitted a petition seeking a stop for the Chennai Egmore–Tirunelveli Vande Bharat train at Kovilpatti, a major industrial town. The minister assured him that action would be taken.

Raju also raised the demand with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the centenary celebrations of the matchbox industry in Kovilpatti.

In a letter addressed to Raju, Vivek Kumar Sinha, joint director of the Railway Board, said that steps were under way to provide the halt.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the residents, traders and students of his constituency, Raju thanked the railway minister and the finance minister for their support.