Vanathi flays DMK’s ‘fascist face’ over not extending Deepavali greetings

CHENNAI: BJP Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Saturday lashed out at the ruling DMK, accusing Chief Minister MK Stalin of deliberately refusing to extend greetings for Hindu festivals, including Deepavali, while routinely conveying wishes for festivals of other faiths. Vanathi said the Chief Minister's selective approach has exposed the DMK's "pseudo-secularism and deep-seated bias against Hindu traditions". "The Chief Minister, who proudly calls himself a rationalist, has never greeted Hindus for festivals like Deepavali or Thaipusam since assuming office in 2021, even while claiming that 90% of DMK members are Hindus," she charged.

Recounting a recent incident in the Assembly, Vanathi noted she had appreciated Stalin for extending birthday greetings to BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran and had requested him, with the same magnanimity, to greet people for Deepavali. "However, the visibly perturbed Speaker refused to allow me to speak on the matter, stating that religious issues cannot be discussed during a budget debate, and even ordered my remarks to be expunged," she said.

Vanathi further pointed out the Speaker's "double standards", noting that while a Muslim legislator was allowed to speak at length on the Israel–Gaza issue, her remarks on Deepavali were struck off. "Those who refuse to wish Hindus for Deepavali now deny even the right to ask for it. This is the complete embodiment of fascism," she asserted.