Vaikunta Ekadasi pandakkal installed

TIRUCHY: The ‘pandakkal’ for Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple has been installed on Wednesday and the 22-day festival is scheduled to kick start from December 12 and culminate on January 2. The major event of Sorga Vasal opening is scheduled on December 23 at 4 am, according to the temple authorities.

The Vaikunta Ekadasi is scheduled to start on December 12 with the Thiru Nadunthandagam and the Pagal Pathu will start from December 13. In view of the festival, the installation of ‘pandakkal’ was held at the 1,000-pillared mandapam on Wednesday between 10 am and 10.40 am amidst the recital of Vedas and Mangala Isai.

Temple elephants Andal and Lakshmi venerated the ‘pandakkal’ near the mandapam.

After sprinkling of holy water, a special pooja was held and sandal paste was applied and the temple staff installed the ‘pandakkal’ and the additional pandals were made subsequently. Joint Director (HR&CE) Mariappan, archakar Sundar Bhattar and officials took part in the event.