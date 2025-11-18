Vaiko to bat for DMK at anti-drugs yatra

TIRUCHY: MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Tuesday said he will use his upcoming padayatra to rally public support for the DMK alliance and ensure the continuation of the Dravidian model government.

The march, beginning January 2 from Tiruchy, is aimed at fighting drug addiction but will also highlight the need to back the ruling coalition, he told reporters.

Vaiko recalled his earlier 1,200-km walkathon for total prohibition and said his campaign once led to the closure of a Tasmac outlet in his village. He added that liquor shops were not shut statewide due to fears that youth could turn to more dangerous substances.

Warning of rising caste-and religion-based clashes, he urged immediate action to prevent youngsters from being misled.

Calling the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls a “heavy blow” to democracy, Vaiko alleged it was enforced in Tamil Nadu to enrol guest workers, to manipulate election results in favour of the BJP at the Centre.