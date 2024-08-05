Vaiko springs to CM Stalin's support, says no threat to political leaders in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Saying that the political leaders in the state are safe, MDMK general secretary Vaiko lauded Chief Minister MK Stalin for taking measures to curb murders. The senior leader made the statement while responding to questions pertaining to the murder of BSP state president Armstrong.

Speaking to reporters after the party’s general council meeting, on Sunday, Vaiko further added that murders have been a daily affair in the state in the AIADMK regime. “The Chief Minister has given directions to the police and collectors to prevent murders. However, the number of murder-for-hire gangs is increasing. Prevalence of drugs is also a reason for the high number of murders,” he said.

Earlier, the party general council passed a resolution to conduct protests in front of central government offices in all the district headquarters on August 14 condemning the low allocation of funds to Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget and demanding scrapping of NEET exam.

“Chief Minister Stalin has sought Rs 37,500 crore as disaster management fund, but the central government has allotted a lower amount of Rs 276 crore,” Vaiko said.

An ally of ruling DMK and a member of INDIA bloc, MDMK requested the state government to drop outsourcing of employees to the transport corporations and urged that the employees should be appointed only on a permanent basis.

Demands total prohibition

One of the resolutions stated that the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy has hit the entire state and demanded the government to implement complete prohibition like Gujarat and Bihar by closing Tasmac wine shops step by step.

“After the Wayanad disaster, the Tamil Nadu government has directed the disaster management department to monitor hill districts. Madhav Gadgil Committee has given its recommendations banning quarries and construction on sensitive areas of Western Ghats. The Wayanad disaster is due to the failure in implementing the recommendations. The Tamil Nadu government should take steps to implement recommendations of the Madhav Gadgil Committee,” the resolution added.

Resolutions have been passed to protect TN fishermen, curbing drugs and to conduct a plebiscite among Sri Lankan Tamils.