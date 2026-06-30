Vaiko says MDMK firmly with TVK, claims Vijay will remain CM beyond one term

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Tuesday reiterated his party's commitment to the alliance with TVK and expressed confidence that Chief Minister Vijay would continue to lead Tamil Nadu beyond the current term.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, Vaiko made the remarks while addressing a public meeting in Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district.
The statement assumes significance as it comes days after the MDMK announced its decision to part ways with the DMK-led alliance and extend support to TVK. Addressing party workers and supporters, Vaiko said public resentment had reached its peak during the previous DMK regime due to alleged corruption. "Commissions, cuts and kickbacks had become widespread. I did not speak about it then because we were part of the alliance. Criticising an ally while remaining in the alliance would have been dishonourable," he said.
Vaiko also expressed confidence in Vijay's leadership and electoral prospects. He claimed Vijay would not only serve as the Chief Minister for the next five years but would continue to hold the position beyond that period as well. Reaffirming his party's stand, Vaiko said the MDMK would remain committed to the alliance with TVK.
During the interaction with reporters, a journalist asked Vaiko why he had not publicly criticised the DMK while his party was part of the alliance. The question reportedly triggered a sharp response from the veteran leader, leading to a heated exchange. The situation became tense briefly as MDMK functionaries also joined the argument before the interaction concluded.