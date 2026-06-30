Vaiko says MDMK firmly with TVK, claims Vijay will remain CM beyond one term

Remarks come after MDMK's exit from DMK alliance

The statement assumes significance as it comes days after the MDMK announced its decision to part ways with the DMK-led alliance and extend support to TVK. Addressing party workers and supporters, Vaiko said public resentment had reached its peak during the previous DMK regime due to alleged corruption. "Commissions, cuts and kickbacks had become widespread. I did not speak about it then because we were part of the alliance. Criticising an ally while remaining in the alliance would have been dishonourable," he said.