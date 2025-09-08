Vaiko expels deputy general secretary Mallai Sathya for anti-party activities

CHENNAI: MDMK has permanently expelled its deputy general secretary, CE Sathya, popularly known as Mallai Sathya, from both his organisational post and primary membership of the party, citing disciplinary violations and anti-party activities.

In a statement, party general secretary Vaiko said Sathya, a life member from Mamallapuram in Chengalpattu district, had been served a show cause notice on August 17, 2025, asking why he should not be removed from the party for violating its principles and acting against its unity and reputation.

Sathya responded to the notice on August 24 by email and subsequently through registered post. However, the party’s disciplinary committee, after reviewing his reply on September 6, concluded that he neither denied the charges nor provided a satisfactory explanation.

“The charges against him stand proved. His conduct was against the party’s objectives, discipline and collective interest, and amounted to functioning against the leadership in public,” Vaiko said. Citing provisions of Rule 35 of the party’s constitution, the MDMK resolved to expel him from all posts and membership.

Reacting to the decision, Sathya said he was not surprised, as he had anticipated such an outcome since Vaiko’s son, Durai, joined the party three years ago. He accused the MDMK leader of prioritising his son’s political future over the party’s well-being and democratic principles.

Sathya announced that he would hold a major event in Kancheepuram on Monday, where he and his supporters would unveil their political course of action, which could include the launch of a new party.

Once a staunch supporter of Vaiko, Sathya fell out with him after the rise of Durai Vaiko, who was appointed as the party’s headquarters secretary in 2021. Tensions between the two peaked in April this year, prompting Vaiko to broker a truce after his son briefly stepped down from the post. However, differences resurfaced in July when Vaiko himself accused Sathya of indulging in anti-party activities.