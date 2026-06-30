Vaiko defends Vijay, targets DMK over MLA resignations; press meet ends amid heated exchange

His interaction with journalists, however, ended abruptly after a heated argument with reporters near Tirupporur in Chengalpattu district.

Vaiko had visited Kalavakkam near Tirupporur to oversee the removal of invasive seemai karuvelam (Prosopis juliflora) trees, in compliance with a High Court direction. He was accorded a warm reception by party workers before addressing the media.

Stressing the environmental impact of the invasive species, Vaiko said even cattle avoided resting under seemai karuvelam trees and claimed that Kerala did not have the problem. He said the MDMK was working to protect Tamil Nadu's environment and was not driven by electoral gains.