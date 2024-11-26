Begin typing your search...

    Vaiko asks TN govt not to grant any permission for Vedanta group to carry out Tungsten mining in Madurai

    The state government has declared Arittapatti village as a biodiversity heritage site covering an area of 5000 acres (193.215 hectares), he said that the project will destroy 2,200-year-old Tamil Brahmi inscriptions

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Nov 2024 2:35 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-26 09:07:40  )
    Vaiko asks TN govt not to grant any permission for Vedanta group to carry out Tungsten mining in Madurai
    X

    MDMK Secretary Vaiko

    CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Tuesday urged the state government not to grant any permission, including environmental clearance, to Vedanta to carryout Tungsten mining in Arittapatti at Melur.

    In a statement, he said that the Union Ministry of Minerals and Mines, has recently held a nationwide auction for mining mineral resources and awarded Hindustan Zinc Limited, a subsidiary of Sterlite Vedanta, a license to mine tungsten mineral in a land spreadover 5,000 acres in Melur, Madurai.

    Also Read:Halt Tungsten mining in eco-sensitive Madurai, urges MP Karti Chidambaram

    Pointing out that the state government has declared Arittapatti village as a biodiversity heritage site covering an area of 5000 acres (193.215 hectares), he said that the project will destroy 2,200-year-old Tamil Brahmi inscriptions, cave temples, and Jain beds in this area, and the wildlife in the nearby Perumal Hill will also be destroyed, so all the villagers around are opposing the construction of the mine.

    Also Read:25 village councils pass resolution against Arittapatti mining project

    “It is strongly condemned that the BJP government has once again given permission to a subsidiary of the Vedanta Group, which was responsible for the shooting and killing 13 people during the anti-Sterlite protest in Thoothukudi, to destroy people's livelihoods and damage the environment,” he said.

    MDMKMDMK VaikoTN GovernmentVedanta GroupMaduraiDMK Government
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick