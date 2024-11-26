Halt Tungsten mining in eco-sensitive Madurai, urges MP Karti Chidambaram

CHENNAI: Congress MP from Sivaganga Karti P Chidambaram on Monday condemned the union government for approving the Tungsten mining project at Nayakkarpatti in Madurai and demanded immediate action to halt the project.

Writing to Union Minister of Mines, G Kishan Reddy on the issue on Monday, Karti expressed concern over the GoI’s decision to permit Vedanta-HIndustan Zinc Limited to mine Tungsten there and said, “I strongly condemn the union government’s approval of the project and call for an immediate revocation of the decision.”

He said the government must listen to the voices of residents, who have made their opposition to the mining operation clear.