Vaiko approaches MHC claiming 'TOP' symbol for Parliamentary election

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko approached the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to direct the Election Commission of India(ECI) to allocate the ‘TOP’ symbol to his party for the ensuing 2024 Parliament election and 2026 Tamil Nadu State assembly election.

Vaiko stated in his affidavit that MDMK is contesting in Parliament and State elections since 1996 as a registered-recognized party. Hence, the ‘TOP’ symbol was reserved for MDMK by the ECI under the Election Symbols(Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968, said the affidavit.

Even though the ECI de-recognized the MDMK in 2010 the ‘TOP’ symbol was allocated to the party under 10 A of the Election Symbols Order 1968, stated the affidavit. Vaiko also claimed that MDMK secured 6 percent of votes in the 2006 Parliament, but the ECI mentioned it only as 5.98 percent of votes and de-recognized the party in 2010.

It is pertinent to state that the ‘TOP’ symbol is not a free symbol notified by ECI and no other political parties claim the symbol, said the affidavit. Hence, to ensure and promote fair and free election the ECI should allocate the ‘TOP’ symbol to MDMK, to enable the voters to recognize MDMK among other political parties, said the affidavit.

Even though detailed representations were made to the ECI seeking to allocate the ‘TOP’ symbol no actions have been taken till now, stated the affidavit. Considering the Parliament election dates may be announced at any time, MHC should direct the ECI to allocate the ‘TOP’ symbol to us, said the affidavit. It also sought to direct the ECI to rectify the de-recognition of the party.