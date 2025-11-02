Vaiko accuses Centre of using ECI to ‘uproot democracy’ through SIR

CHENNAI: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko on Sunday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of acting at the behest of the Union government in implementing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, calling it “a move that strikes at the very roots of democracy.”

Speaking at the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister M K Stalin, Vaiko said it was “deeply regrettable” that certain political parties and organisations that should have participated in the deliberations had instead chosen to criticise the initiative over the past two days. “Their absence from such an important discussion on democratic rights is both disappointing and irresponsible,” he said.

Warning of a potential demographic imbalance, Vaiko said the revision exercise could pave the way for large-scale inclusion of non-local voters. “There are about 3.5 lakh people from Bihar living in Chennai alone, and significant numbers in Coimbatore and Tiruppur. As per the 2011 Census, 34.8 lakh people from other states are residing in Tamil Nadu, this figure might have doubled over the past 14 years,” he cautioned.

He alleged that the BJP was targeting Tamil Nadu by “orchestrating a mechanism” to include non-local voters in the state’s rolls. “It is our duty and moral responsibility to prevent such attempts. The MDMK firmly opposes this move,” Vaiko added.