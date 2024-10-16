Vacant posts in govt law colleges will be filled soon, TN govt tells Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The State submitted before the Madras High Court that action has been initiated to fill up the vacancies in the posts of associate and assistant professors in the government law colleges.

Advocate General PS Raman on behalf of the State submitted that a letter was forwarded to the teachers’ recruitment board to conduct exams to fill up the vacancies permanently.

The AG also assured that the exam notification will be issued expeditiously. After the submission, the court posted the matter to October 21 for further proceedings.

Justice Battu Devanand made remarks that if the State is not in a position to appoint teaching faculty on a permanent basis to all the government law colleges, it is better to shut down the institutions, as several associate and assistant professor posts are vacant.

The remarks were made while hearing a petition moved by Vasantha Kumar from Chennai seeking to direct the State to initiate the process for direct recruitment to the post of associate professor in the government law colleges.

The judge also wrote, “It is very strange and unfortunate to note the particulars of vacant posts in the government law colleges, after pursuing the affidavit filed by the director of legal studies.”

The affidavit stated that out of 20 associate professor posts, 19 posts are still vacant, and out of 206 sanctioned assistant professor posts, 70 posts are vacant in the 15 government law colleges of the State.