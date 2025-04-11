Vacancies in TN govt hospitals mostly filled, says Ma Subramanian

MADURAI: Vacancies in government hospitals across Tamil Nadu have been mostly filled to provide medical services to the needy, said Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

“As many as 2,642 posts were filled in hospitals in the state by Chief Minister MK Stalin last month, and vacancies will not exist next year. It’s a phenomenal achievement by the state government,” he detailed.

Talking to reporters at the airport, he said, except for one or two cases pending in court, vacancies in government hospitals have been filled.

The government was about to fill up vacancies for posts of 2,640 village health nurses and 1,066 health inspectors, but court cases were pending.

Further responding to a query, the minister said the occurrence of deaths on a daily average in the state is about 1,700 to 1,800 from diseases, senility and accidents, and for all these, the doctors of government hospitals could not be blamed.

“All these were wrongly projected by some media to put the service of doctors in a bad light,” he said.

The minister also said a Joint Director of Health Services from Chennai would inspect the Government Hospital in Tenkasi.

Recently, a doctor posted a voice message on social media saying that the doctors were forced to collect a sum of Rs 10,000 for organising a health-related programme.

Citing these, the minister denied such an allegation and added that the National Health Mission allocates funds for every programme, and there is no need for any doctor to collect money. The Joint Director, who has been deputed to examine such an allegation and if the allegation is true, action would be taken.