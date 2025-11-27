Usman appointed Chief Kazi of TN

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has appointed a new Chief Kazi for the state government. The Department of Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department issued an order on Wednesday.

Stating that NP Usman Mohideen has been appointed as the Chief Kazi for a period of three years from October 17. It may be recalled that the Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to appoint a new Chief Kazi to the State government following the recent death of incumbent Mufti Salahuddin Mohammed Ayub.