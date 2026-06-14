Using cold water bottles to stop decomposition: Crew on TN sailor’s death off Oman coast

With no help coming from the shipowner or authorities from the Indian Embassy and Oman, the crew members of the ship have been using cold water bottles “in a desperate attempt to slow decomposition”, the association alleged in a social media post.

On Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said an Indian national died due to medical complications aboard a vessel currently docked at Duqm Port in Oman, and added that it has initiated efforts to bring his body back .