Using cold water bottles to stop decomposition: Crew on TN sailor’s death off Oman coast

CHENNAI: The 35-year-old sailor from Tamil Nadu, who was the second officer of a ship that was searched by the US Marines near the Strait of Hormuz, died on board because the shipowner failed to pay the meagre fee of 10 Omani riyals, alleged the Forward Seamen’s Union of India
With no help coming from the shipowner or authorities from the Indian Embassy and Oman, the crew members of the ship have been using cold water bottles “in a desperate attempt to slow decomposition”, the association alleged in a social media post.
On Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said an Indian national died due to medical complications aboard a vessel currently docked at Duqm Port in Oman, and added that it has initiated efforts to bring his body back .
According to the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI), the man, Nishanth Uirthanathan, died on June 11 after falling seriously ill. “His body has remained onboard for over two days with no proper refrigeration. Crew is using cold water bottles in a desperate attempt to slow decomposition — a horrifying and health-risking situation. Despite repeated distress calls, timely medical evacuation was reportedly delayed amid regional tensions,” the association said.
The association and the captain of the ship are urgently demanding body preservation/repatriation, crew support, and full investigation into the response failures, it said.
In a damning allegation, it said the young seafarer’s death was due to negligence on the part of the owner of MT Celestial. “A young Indian seafarer’s life cost just 10 Omani riyal (around Rs 2,473) — the medical visa/evacuation fee available in an hour off Duqm. Nishanth Uirthanathan (35) died on shadow tanker MT Celestial due to shipowner negligence. Delays in help & failure to arrange mortal remains show clear intent. Questions also for Omani authorities. RIP Nishanth. Demand accountability (sic),” it said
The FSUI added later that even hours after the Indian Embassy in Muscat acknowledged the death, no boat had arrived to evacuate the body
“Communicating the family is one side, but taking out the mortal of late brother Nishant from MT Celestial must on priority (sic),” it said.