US tariff hike: Left parties plan protests on Sept 5

CHENNAI: Condemning what they described as ‘aggressive tariff attacks’ by the United States, Left parties in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday announced that they would stage protest demonstrations across major industrial towns on September 5.

In a joint statement, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan and CPI(ML) Liberation state secretary Pazha Asaithambi said the fresh tariff measures imposed by the US administration would severely hit India’s export sector.

They alleged that ever since Donald Trump assumed office for a second term in January 2025, his government had pursued policies inimical to India. Citing the forced deportation of Indian workers under stricter visa regimes and pressure on New Delhi to halt discounted crude imports from Russia, the Left leaders said Washington was attempting to bind India within “a neo-colonial economic stranglehold”.

The statement pointed out that from August 27, 2025, the US had hiked tariffs on Indian imports to 50 per cent, including penalties.

Textiles, garments, jewellery, seafood, leather, and electrical machinery were expected to be among the worst hit.

Exports could shrink by 66 per cent, with losses estimated at 4,820 billion dollars in trade opportunities, it said.

This, the Left leaders warned, would force industries dependent on exports to slash production by up to 70 per cent, threatening the livelihoods of thousands of workers.

“The Union government must refuse to yield to US pressure, defend national sovereignty and extend immediate relief to export industries through subsidies and tax concessions,” the statement said.

The demonstrations will be organised in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Hosur, Vellore, Madurai, Tiruchy, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Dindigul and Karur. The Left parties appealed to people from all walks of life to participate.